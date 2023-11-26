Sunday's game features the Seattle U Redhawks (3-2) and the UCSD Tritons (4-1) facing off at Redhawk Center (on November 26) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-65 victory for Seattle U.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Seattle U vs. UCSD Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Seattle, Washington Venue: Redhawk Center

Seattle U vs. UCSD Score Prediction

Prediction: Seattle U 74, UCSD 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Seattle U vs. UCSD

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle U (-9.2)

Seattle U (-9.2) Computer Predicted Total: 138.6

Seattle U's record against the spread so far this season is 2-3-0, and UCSD's is 3-1-0. One of the Redhawks' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Tritons' games have gone over.

Seattle U Performance Insights

The Redhawks' +45 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.0 points per game (262nd in college basketball) while giving up 61.0 per contest (29th in college basketball).

Seattle U grabs 34.4 rebounds per game (144th in college basketball) while conceding 29.4 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.0 boards per game.

Seattle U hits 5.6 three-pointers per game (307th in college basketball) at a 28.9% rate (303rd in college basketball), compared to the 5.2 its opponents make while shooting 24.3% from deep.

The Redhawks rank 259th in college basketball by averaging 90.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 28th in college basketball, allowing 78.4 points per 100 possessions.

Seattle U has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 15.2 per game (340th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.0 (89th in college basketball).

UCSD Performance Insights

The Tritons have a +88 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.6 points per game. They're putting up 84.6 points per game, 41st in college basketball, and are allowing 67.0 per outing to rank 116th in college basketball.

UCSD records 30.6 rebounds per game (285th in college basketball) while conceding 31.8 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.2 boards per game.

UCSD connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) at a 32.7% rate (191st in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make, shooting 26.1% from beyond the arc.

UCSD has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.6 per game (93rd in college basketball) while forcing 13.8 (97th in college basketball).

