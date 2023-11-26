Seattle U vs. UCSD November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Seattle U Redhawks (2-0) play the UCSD Tritons (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Seattle U vs. UCSD Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Seattle U Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Tyson: 18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alex Schumacher: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Riley Grigsby: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandton Chatfield: 7.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Emeka Udenyi: 3.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
UCSD Top Players (2022-23)
- Bryce Pope: 18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Francis Nwaokorie: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Roddie Anderson III: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jace Roquemore: 6.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Emmanuel Tshimanga: 7.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Seattle U vs. UCSD Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Seattle U Rank
|Seattle U AVG
|UCSD AVG
|UCSD Rank
|169th
|72.0
|Points Scored
|68.6
|259th
|141st
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|73.0
|264th
|44th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|29.1
|312th
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.5
|325th
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|12.0
|268th
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
