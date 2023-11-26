The Seattle U Redhawks (2-0) play the UCSD Tritons (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Seattle U vs. UCSD Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seattle U Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Tyson: 18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Alex Schumacher: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Riley Grigsby: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Brandton Chatfield: 7.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Emeka Udenyi: 3.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCSD Top Players (2022-23)

Bryce Pope: 18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Francis Nwaokorie: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Roddie Anderson III: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jace Roquemore: 6.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Emmanuel Tshimanga: 7.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seattle U vs. UCSD Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seattle U Rank Seattle U AVG UCSD AVG UCSD Rank 169th 72.0 Points Scored 68.6 259th 141st 69.0 Points Allowed 73.0 264th 44th 34.3 Rebounds 29.1 312th 83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 6.5 325th 53rd 8.6 3pt Made 7.6 149th 274th 11.9 Assists 12.0 268th 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.