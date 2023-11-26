The UCSD Tritons (4-1) are 8.5-point underdogs against the Seattle U Redhawks (3-2) at Redhawk Center on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 139.5.

Seattle U vs. UCSD Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Redhawk Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Seattle U -8.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seattle U vs UCSD Betting Records & Stats

The Redhawks have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Seattle U has a record of 3-1 when it's favored by -400 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Redhawks.

UCSD is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Tritons have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +310.

UCSD has an implied victory probability of 24.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Seattle U vs. UCSD Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Seattle U 1 20% 70.0 154.6 61.0 128 140.9 UCSD 2 50% 84.6 154.6 67.0 128 144.3

Additional Seattle U vs UCSD Insights & Trends

The Redhawks record just 3.0 more points per game (70.0) than the Tritons give up (67.0).

When Seattle U totals more than 67.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Tritons score an average of 84.6 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 61.0 the Redhawks allow.

UCSD is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 61.0 points.

Seattle U vs. UCSD Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Seattle U 2-3-0 1-3 1-4-0 UCSD 3-1-0 0-0 2-2-0

Seattle U vs. UCSD Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Seattle U UCSD 12-2 Home Record 4-10 7-7 Away Record 6-9 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.9 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

