Seth Jones and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet the St. Louis Blues at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, at United Center. There are prop bets for Jones available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Seth Jones vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jones Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Jones has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 25:28 on the ice per game.

Through 18 games this season, Jones has yet to score a goal.

In seven of 18 games this season, Jones has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Jones has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 18 games played.

The implied probability that Jones goes over his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Jones having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jones Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are allowing 59 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 18 Games 3 7 Points 3 0 Goals 0 7 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.