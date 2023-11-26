Two struggling teams hit the court when the Towson Tigers (2-4) host the Morgan State Bears (2-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Tigers will aim to break a three-game losing run against the Bears, who have lost four in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Towson vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland TV: Monumental Sports

Monumental Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Towson Stats Insights

The Tigers make 39.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

The Bears are the 238th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 154th.

The Tigers average 57.0 points per game, 25.9 fewer points than the 82.9 the Bears give up.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Morgan State Stats Insights

Morgan State is 2-1 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

The Bears are the 238th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 23rd.

The Bears average 8.4 more points per game (72.9) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (64.5).

Towson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Towson posted 77.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.2 more points than it averaged in road games (67.9).

At home, the Tigers surrendered 1.6 fewer points per game (65.3) than on the road (66.9).

In terms of three-point shooting, Towson performed better at home last year, draining 8.7 treys per game with a 41.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Morgan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Morgan State scored 89.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.2.

At home, the Bears allowed 68.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.1.

Morgan State drained more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.2%) than away (35.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Towson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/16/2023 Houston L 65-49 TD Arena 11/17/2023 Wake Forest L 71-61 TD Arena 11/19/2023 North Texas L 65-39 TD Arena 11/26/2023 Morgan State - SECU Arena 12/1/2023 South Dakota State - Sanford Sports Pentagon 12/6/2023 UMass - SECU Arena

Morgan State Upcoming Schedule