How to Watch Towson vs. Morgan State on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two struggling teams hit the court when the Towson Tigers (2-4) host the Morgan State Bears (2-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Tigers will aim to break a three-game losing run against the Bears, who have lost four in a row.
Towson vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
- TV: Monumental Sports
Towson Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 39.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- The Bears are the 238th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 154th.
- The Tigers average 57.0 points per game, 25.9 fewer points than the 82.9 the Bears give up.
Morgan State Stats Insights
- Morgan State is 2-1 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Bears are the 238th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 23rd.
- The Bears average 8.4 more points per game (72.9) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (64.5).
Towson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Towson posted 77.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.2 more points than it averaged in road games (67.9).
- At home, the Tigers surrendered 1.6 fewer points per game (65.3) than on the road (66.9).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Towson performed better at home last year, draining 8.7 treys per game with a 41.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage on the road.
Morgan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Morgan State scored 89.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.2.
- At home, the Bears allowed 68.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.1.
- Morgan State drained more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.2%) than away (35.2%).
Towson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Houston
|L 65-49
|TD Arena
|11/17/2023
|Wake Forest
|L 71-61
|TD Arena
|11/19/2023
|North Texas
|L 65-39
|TD Arena
|11/26/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|SECU Arena
|12/1/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/6/2023
|UMass
|-
|SECU Arena
Morgan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ BYU
|L 93-50
|Marriott Center
|11/21/2023
|Radford
|L 82-72
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/22/2023
|Chicago State
|L 84-83
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/26/2023
|@ Towson
|-
|SECU Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/3/2023
|Longwood
|-
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
