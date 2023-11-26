Two struggling teams hit the court when the Towson Tigers (2-4) host the Morgan State Bears (2-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Tigers will aim to break a three-game losing run against the Bears, who have lost four in a row.

Towson vs. Morgan State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
  • TV: Monumental Sports
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Towson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 39.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
  • The Bears are the 238th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 154th.
  • The Tigers average 57.0 points per game, 25.9 fewer points than the 82.9 the Bears give up.

Morgan State Stats Insights

  • Morgan State is 2-1 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 238th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 23rd.
  • The Bears average 8.4 more points per game (72.9) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (64.5).

Towson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Towson posted 77.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.2 more points than it averaged in road games (67.9).
  • At home, the Tigers surrendered 1.6 fewer points per game (65.3) than on the road (66.9).
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Towson performed better at home last year, draining 8.7 treys per game with a 41.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Morgan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Morgan State scored 89.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.2.
  • At home, the Bears allowed 68.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.1.
  • Morgan State drained more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.2%) than away (35.2%).

Towson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Houston L 65-49 TD Arena
11/17/2023 Wake Forest L 71-61 TD Arena
11/19/2023 North Texas L 65-39 TD Arena
11/26/2023 Morgan State - SECU Arena
12/1/2023 South Dakota State - Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/6/2023 UMass - SECU Arena

Morgan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ BYU L 93-50 Marriott Center
11/21/2023 Radford L 82-72 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/22/2023 Chicago State L 84-83 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/26/2023 @ Towson - SECU Arena
11/29/2023 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/3/2023 Longwood - Talmadge L. Hill Field House

