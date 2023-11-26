Towson vs. Morgan State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 26
Two sliding teams hit the court when the Towson Tigers (2-4) host the Morgan State Bears (2-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Tigers will aim to a three-game losing streak versus the Bears, who have lost four straight.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Towson vs. Morgan State matchup.
Towson vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: Monumental
Towson vs. Morgan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Towson Moneyline
|Morgan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Towson (-13.5)
|142.5
|-1200
|+725
|FanDuel
|Towson (-13.5)
|142.5
|-1500
|+790
Towson vs. Morgan State Betting Trends
- Towson has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.
- The Tigers and their opponents have not hit the over yet this season.
- Morgan State has won two games against the spread this season.
- A total of four Bears games this year have gone over the point total.
