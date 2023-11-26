Two sliding teams hit the court when the Towson Tigers (2-4) host the Morgan State Bears (2-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Tigers will aim to a three-game losing streak versus the Bears, who have lost four straight.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Towson vs. Morgan State matchup.

Towson vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland How to Watch on TV: Monumental

Towson vs. Morgan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Towson Moneyline Morgan State Moneyline BetMGM Towson (-13.5) 142.5 -1200 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Towson (-13.5) 142.5 -1500 +790 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Towson vs. Morgan State Betting Trends

Towson has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.

The Tigers and their opponents have not hit the over yet this season.

Morgan State has won two games against the spread this season.

A total of four Bears games this year have gone over the point total.

