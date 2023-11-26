Sunday's game that pits the Towson Tigers (2-4) versus the Morgan State Bears (2-5) at SECU Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-64 in favor of Towson, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 26.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Towson vs. Morgan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Monumental

Monumental Where: Towson, Maryland

Towson, Maryland Venue: SECU Arena

Towson vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 77, Morgan State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Towson vs. Morgan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Towson (-13.3)

Towson (-13.3) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Towson has gone 2-4-0 against the spread, while Morgan State's ATS record this season is 2-3-0. The Tigers have not hit the over, while Bears games have gone over four times.

Towson Performance Insights

The Tigers are being outscored by 7.5 points per game with a -45 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.0 points per game (359th in college basketball) and give up 64.5 per outing (70th in college basketball).

Towson prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 8.7 boards. It is recording 34.0 rebounds per game (154th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 25.3 per outing.

Towson makes 4.2 three-pointers per game (348th in college basketball), 3.0 fewer than its opponents (7.2). It is shooting 29.4% from deep (287th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 37.4%.

The Tigers rank 338th in college basketball with 81.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 244th in college basketball defensively with 92.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Towson has lost the turnover battle by 2.4 turnovers per game, committing 12.2 (186th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.8 (321st in college basketball).

Morgan State Performance Insights

The Bears are being outscored by 10.0 points per game, with a -70 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.9 points per game (222nd in college basketball), and give up 82.9 per contest (344th in college basketball).

Morgan State is 239th in college basketball at 32.0 rebounds per game. That's 2.6 fewer than the 34.6 its opponents average.

Morgan State hits 6.3 three-pointers per game (264th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc (201st in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 39.3%.

Morgan State has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 15.9 per game (352nd in college basketball) while forcing 13.1 (145th in college basketball).

