Towson vs. Morgan State November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Morgan State Bears (2-1) will play the Towson Tigers (1-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SECU Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM ET and air on Monumental.
Towson vs. Morgan State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Monumental
Towson Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Holden: 14.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Charles Thompson: 12.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Nicolas Timberlake: 17.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nygal Russell: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sekou Sylla: 5.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Morgan State Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Burke: 18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malik Miller: 17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kameron Hobbs: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lewis Djonkam: 7.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Will Thomas: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Towson vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Towson Rank
|Towson AVG
|Morgan State AVG
|Morgan State Rank
|178th
|71.8
|Points Scored
|74.9
|98th
|73rd
|66.7
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|245th
|52nd
|34.1
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|30th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|105th
|14.0
|Assists
|15.5
|29th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|15.7
|360th
