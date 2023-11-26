The Morgan State Bears (2-1) will play the Towson Tigers (1-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SECU Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM ET and air on Monumental.

Towson vs. Morgan State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Monumental

Towson Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Holden: 14.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Charles Thompson: 12.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

12.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Nicolas Timberlake: 17.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Nygal Russell: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sekou Sylla: 5.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Morgan State Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Burke: 18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Malik Miller: 17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Kameron Hobbs: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Lewis Djonkam: 7.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Will Thomas: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Towson vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Towson Rank Towson AVG Morgan State AVG Morgan State Rank 178th 71.8 Points Scored 74.9 98th 73rd 66.7 Points Allowed 72.3 245th 52nd 34.1 Rebounds 31.4 201st 30th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 6.6 266th 105th 14.0 Assists 15.5 29th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 15.7 360th

