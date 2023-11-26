The Morgan State Bears (2-1) will play the Towson Tigers (1-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SECU Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM ET and air on Monumental.

Towson vs. Morgan State Game Information

Towson Top Players (2022-23)

  • Cameron Holden: 14.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Charles Thompson: 12.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Nicolas Timberlake: 17.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nygal Russell: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Sekou Sylla: 5.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Morgan State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Burke: 18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Malik Miller: 17.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kameron Hobbs: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lewis Djonkam: 7.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Will Thomas: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Towson vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Towson Rank Towson AVG Morgan State AVG Morgan State Rank
178th 71.8 Points Scored 74.9 98th
73rd 66.7 Points Allowed 72.3 245th
52nd 34.1 Rebounds 31.4 201st
30th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th
182nd 7.4 3pt Made 6.6 266th
105th 14.0 Assists 15.5 29th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 15.7 360th

