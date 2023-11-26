A pair of sliding teams hit the court when the Towson Tigers (2-4) host the Morgan State Bears (2-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Bears are heavy, 12.5-point underdogs as they look to halt a three-game losing streak against the Tigers, who have lost three straight. The matchup's over/under is set at 142.5.

Towson vs. Morgan State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Monumental

Monumental Where: Towson, Maryland

Towson, Maryland Venue: SECU Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Towson -12.5 142.5

Towson vs Morgan State Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Towson has played as a favorite of -900 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 90%.

Morgan State is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Bears have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +575 or worse on the moneyline this season.

Morgan State has an implied victory probability of 14.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Towson vs. Morgan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Towson 0 0% 57.0 129.9 64.5 147.4 131.0 Morgan State 5 100% 72.9 129.9 82.9 147.4 147.9

Additional Towson vs Morgan State Insights & Trends

The 57.0 points per game the Tigers average are 25.9 fewer points than the Bears give up (82.9).

The Bears' 72.9 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 64.5 the Tigers give up.

When it scores more than 64.5 points, Morgan State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

Towson vs. Morgan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Towson 2-4-0 1-0 0-6-0 Morgan State 2-3-0 0-3 4-1-0

Towson vs. Morgan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Towson Morgan State 10-2 Home Record 10-2 8-7 Away Record 3-12 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.1 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.2 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-2-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-10-0

