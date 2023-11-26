Will Tyler Johnson Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 26?
Can we count on Tyler Johnson finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the St. Louis Blues at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Tyler Johnson score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in four of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
- Johnson has scored one goal on the power play.
- Johnson averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.9%.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 59 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|15:32
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|14:45
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|15:17
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Away
|L 8-1
Blackhawks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
