The Sacramento State Hornets (1-5) will attempt to snap a three-game road losing streak at the UC Davis Aggies (3-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UC Davis Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Aggies had a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Hornets' opponents made.
  • UC Davis went 10-4 when it shot better than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Aggies were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hornets ranked 111th.
  • Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Aggies averaged were 7.0 more points than the Hornets gave up (67.8).
  • UC Davis went 14-10 last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sacramento State Stats Insights

  • The Hornets are shooting 42.2% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 44.9% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.
  • The Hornets are the 65th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 54th.
  • The Hornets average 12.2 more points per game (77.2) than the Aggies give up (65.0).
  • Sacramento State has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 74.5 points.

UC Davis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively UC Davis fared better in home games last season, posting 79.8 points per game, compared to 70.5 per game in away games.
  • At home, the Aggies surrendered 2.4 fewer points per game (70.0) than on the road (72.4).
  • When it comes to three-pointers, UC Davis fared better at home last year, averaging 7.3 threes per game with a 35.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in away games.

Sacramento State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Sacramento State averaged 5.4 more points per game at home (68.3) than away (62.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Hornets conceded 3.3 fewer points per game at home (64.4) than on the road (67.7).
  • Beyond the arc, Sacramento State drained fewer triples on the road (6.0 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (36.2%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UC Davis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Pepperdine W 79-78 University Credit Union Center
11/12/2023 @ Montana L 78-65 Dahlberg Arena
11/14/2023 North Dakota State W 68-53 Dahlberg Arena
11/26/2023 Sacramento State - University Credit Union Center
11/30/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center

Sacramento State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Tulane L 92-57 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/20/2023 CSU Bakersfield L 75-71 JSerra Pavilion
11/22/2023 Austin Peay L 74-71 JSerra Pavilion
11/26/2023 @ UC Davis - University Credit Union Center
12/2/2023 @ Long Beach State - Walter Pyramid
12/9/2023 CSU Fullerton - The Nest

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.