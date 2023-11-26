How to Watch UC Davis vs. Sacramento State on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Sacramento State Hornets (1-5) will attempt to snap a three-game road losing streak at the UC Davis Aggies (3-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UC Davis Stats Insights
- Last season, the Aggies had a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Hornets' opponents made.
- UC Davis went 10-4 when it shot better than 45.6% from the field.
- The Aggies were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hornets ranked 111th.
- Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Aggies averaged were 7.0 more points than the Hornets gave up (67.8).
- UC Davis went 14-10 last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.
Sacramento State Stats Insights
- The Hornets are shooting 42.2% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 44.9% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.
- The Hornets are the 65th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 54th.
- The Hornets average 12.2 more points per game (77.2) than the Aggies give up (65.0).
- Sacramento State has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 74.5 points.
UC Davis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UC Davis fared better in home games last season, posting 79.8 points per game, compared to 70.5 per game in away games.
- At home, the Aggies surrendered 2.4 fewer points per game (70.0) than on the road (72.4).
- When it comes to three-pointers, UC Davis fared better at home last year, averaging 7.3 threes per game with a 35.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in away games.
Sacramento State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Sacramento State averaged 5.4 more points per game at home (68.3) than away (62.9).
- In 2022-23, the Hornets conceded 3.3 fewer points per game at home (64.4) than on the road (67.7).
- Beyond the arc, Sacramento State drained fewer triples on the road (6.0 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (36.2%) too.
UC Davis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 79-78
|University Credit Union Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Montana
|L 78-65
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/14/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 68-53
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/26/2023
|Sacramento State
|-
|University Credit Union Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ Nevada
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
Sacramento State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Tulane
|L 92-57
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/20/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|L 75-71
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|Austin Peay
|L 74-71
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/26/2023
|@ UC Davis
|-
|University Credit Union Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Long Beach State
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|12/9/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|The Nest
