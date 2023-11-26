The Sacramento State Hornets (1-5) will attempt to snap a three-game road losing streak at the UC Davis Aggies (3-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California

University Credit Union Center in Davis, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UC Davis Stats Insights

Last season, the Aggies had a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% lower than the 45.6% of shots the Hornets' opponents made.

UC Davis went 10-4 when it shot better than 45.6% from the field.

The Aggies were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hornets ranked 111th.

Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Aggies averaged were 7.0 more points than the Hornets gave up (67.8).

UC Davis went 14-10 last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Sacramento State Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 42.2% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 44.9% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

The Hornets are the 65th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 54th.

The Hornets average 12.2 more points per game (77.2) than the Aggies give up (65.0).

Sacramento State has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 74.5 points.

UC Davis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UC Davis fared better in home games last season, posting 79.8 points per game, compared to 70.5 per game in away games.

At home, the Aggies surrendered 2.4 fewer points per game (70.0) than on the road (72.4).

When it comes to three-pointers, UC Davis fared better at home last year, averaging 7.3 threes per game with a 35.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in away games.

Sacramento State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Sacramento State averaged 5.4 more points per game at home (68.3) than away (62.9).

In 2022-23, the Hornets conceded 3.3 fewer points per game at home (64.4) than on the road (67.7).

Beyond the arc, Sacramento State drained fewer triples on the road (6.0 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (36.2%) too.

UC Davis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/9/2023 Pepperdine W 79-78 University Credit Union Center 11/12/2023 @ Montana L 78-65 Dahlberg Arena 11/14/2023 North Dakota State W 68-53 Dahlberg Arena 11/26/2023 Sacramento State - University Credit Union Center 11/30/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum 12/6/2023 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center

Sacramento State Upcoming Schedule