The Sacramento State Hornets (1-5) will try to end a three-game road slide when visiting the UC Davis Aggies (3-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at University Credit Union Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the UC Davis vs. Sacramento State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California

University Credit Union Center in Davis, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UC Davis Moneyline Sacramento State Moneyline BetMGM UC Davis (-9.5) 141.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UC Davis (-9.5) 141.5 -520 +370 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Betting Trends (2022-23)

UC Davis won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

A total of 16 Aggies games last season hit the over.

Sacramento State won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

A total of 16 of the Hornets' games last year hit the over.

