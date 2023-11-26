Sunday's game between the UC Davis Aggies (3-1) and the Sacramento State Hornets (1-5) at University Credit Union Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-66 and heavily favors UC Davis to take home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 26.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Davis, California

Davis, California Venue: University Credit Union Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Davis 78, Sacramento State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for UC Davis vs. Sacramento State

Computer Predicted Spread: UC Davis (-12.2)

UC Davis (-12.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UC Davis Performance Insights

Last year, UC Davis was 101st in college basketball on offense (74.8 points scored per game) and 211th on defense (71.1 points conceded).

Last season, the Aggies were 79th in the country in rebounds (33.4 per game) and 71st in rebounds conceded (29.4).

Last season UC Davis was ranked 249th in college basketball in assists with 12.2 per game.

The Aggies were 256th in the country in 3-pointers made (6.7 per game) and 183rd in 3-point percentage (34.0%) last season.

Last year, UC Davis was 64th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.3 per game) and 331st in defensive 3-point percentage (36.6%).

Last year, the Aggies took 65.4% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 34.6% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.5% of the Aggies' baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.5% were 3-pointers.

Sacramento State Performance Insights

The Hornets have a -12 scoring differential, falling short by 2.0 points per game. They're putting up 77.2 points per game, 149th in college basketball, and are giving up 79.2 per contest to rank 322nd in college basketball.

Sacramento State averages 37.0 rebounds per game (67th in college basketball) while allowing 28.2 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.8 boards per game.

Sacramento State connects on 3.9 more threes per contest than the opposition, 11.2 (seventh-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3.

Sacramento State has committed 6.0 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.5 (319th in college basketball) while forcing 8.5 (349th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.