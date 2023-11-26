UC Davis vs. Sacramento State November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Sacramento State Hornets (0-2) will face the UC Davis Aggies (2-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at University Credit Union Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UC Davis Top Players (2022-23)
- Elijah Pepper: 22.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ty Johnson: 14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Christian Anigwe: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kane Milling: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robby Beasley III: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sacramento State Top Players (2022-23)
- Callum McRae: 12.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Zach Chappell: 13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Akolda Mawein: 9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Cameron Wilbon: 8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gianni Hunt: 6.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UC Davis Rank
|UC Davis AVG
|Sacramento State AVG
|Sacramento State Rank
|101st
|74.8
|Points Scored
|66.1
|317th
|211th
|71.1
|Points Allowed
|67.8
|105th
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|32.8
|111th
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|105th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|13.6
|136th
|339th
|14.2
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.