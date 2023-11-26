The Sacramento State Hornets (0-2) will face the UC Davis Aggies (2-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at University Credit Union Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Game Information

UC Davis Top Players (2022-23)

Elijah Pepper: 22.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Ty Johnson: 14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Christian Anigwe: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Kane Milling: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Robby Beasley III: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sacramento State Top Players (2022-23)

Callum McRae: 12.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Zach Chappell: 13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Akolda Mawein: 9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Cameron Wilbon: 8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Gianni Hunt: 6.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UC Davis Rank UC Davis AVG Sacramento State AVG Sacramento State Rank 101st 74.8 Points Scored 66.1 317th 211th 71.1 Points Allowed 67.8 105th 79th 33.4 Rebounds 32.8 111th 83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.3 105th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 6.8 237th 249th 12.2 Assists 13.6 136th 339th 14.2 Turnovers 12.6 258th

