The Sacramento State Hornets (0-2) will face the UC Davis Aggies (2-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at University Credit Union Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Game Information

UC Davis Top Players (2022-23)

  • Elijah Pepper: 22.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ty Johnson: 14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Christian Anigwe: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Kane Milling: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Robby Beasley III: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sacramento State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Callum McRae: 12.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Zach Chappell: 13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Akolda Mawein: 9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Cameron Wilbon: 8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Gianni Hunt: 6.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UC Davis Rank UC Davis AVG Sacramento State AVG Sacramento State Rank
101st 74.8 Points Scored 66.1 317th
211th 71.1 Points Allowed 67.8 105th
79th 33.4 Rebounds 32.8 111th
83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.3 105th
256th 6.7 3pt Made 6.8 237th
249th 12.2 Assists 13.6 136th
339th 14.2 Turnovers 12.6 258th

