The Sacramento State Hornets (1-5) are underdogs (+9.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the UC Davis Aggies (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at University Credit Union Center. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5 points.

UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Davis, California

Davis, California Venue: University Credit Union Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UC Davis -9.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Davis vs Sacramento State Betting Records & Stats

The Aggies' record against the spread last year was 12-16-0.

UC Davis played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter in only two games last season. They won both.

The Aggies have an 83.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Sacramento State went 14-14-0 ATS last season.

The Hornets played as an underdog of +360 or more twice last season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento State has a 21.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UC Davis 16 57.1% 74.8 140.9 71.1 138.9 140.6 Sacramento State 11 39.3% 66.1 140.9 67.8 138.9 133.3

Additional UC Davis vs Sacramento State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Aggies put up 7.0 more points per game (74.8) than the Hornets gave up (67.8).

UC Davis had a 10-11 record against the spread and a 14-10 record overall last season when putting up more than 67.8 points.

The Hornets put up 5.0 fewer points per game last year (66.1) than the Aggies gave up (71.1).

Sacramento State put together an 8-3 ATS record and an 8-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.1 points.

UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UC Davis 12-16-0 0-2 16-12-0 Sacramento State 14-14-0 2-1 16-12-0

UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UC Davis Sacramento State 10-4 Home Record 9-4 5-9 Away Record 5-10 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.3 70.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.9 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

