UC Davis vs. Sacramento State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 26
The Sacramento State Hornets (1-5) are underdogs (+9.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the UC Davis Aggies (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at University Credit Union Center. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Davis, California
- Venue: University Credit Union Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UC Davis
|-9.5
|141.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UC Davis vs Sacramento State Betting Records & Stats
- The Aggies' record against the spread last year was 12-16-0.
- UC Davis played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter in only two games last season. They won both.
- The Aggies have an 83.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Sacramento State went 14-14-0 ATS last season.
- The Hornets played as an underdog of +360 or more twice last season and lost both games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento State has a 21.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 141.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UC Davis
|16
|57.1%
|74.8
|140.9
|71.1
|138.9
|140.6
|Sacramento State
|11
|39.3%
|66.1
|140.9
|67.8
|138.9
|133.3
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional UC Davis vs Sacramento State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Aggies put up 7.0 more points per game (74.8) than the Hornets gave up (67.8).
- UC Davis had a 10-11 record against the spread and a 14-10 record overall last season when putting up more than 67.8 points.
- The Hornets put up 5.0 fewer points per game last year (66.1) than the Aggies gave up (71.1).
- Sacramento State put together an 8-3 ATS record and an 8-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.1 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UC Davis
|12-16-0
|0-2
|16-12-0
|Sacramento State
|14-14-0
|2-1
|16-12-0
UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UC Davis
|Sacramento State
|10-4
|Home Record
|9-4
|5-9
|Away Record
|5-10
|4-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-6-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|79.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.3
|70.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.9
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|8-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.