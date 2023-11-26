Will Vincent Desharnais Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 26?
On Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Vincent Desharnais going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Vincent Desharnais score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Desharnais stats and insights
- Desharnais has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
- Desharnais has no points on the power play.
- He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 65 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.9 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Desharnais recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:51
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|7:07
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Home
|L 5-2
Oilers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
