On Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Vincent Desharnais going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vincent Desharnais score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Desharnais stats and insights

  • Desharnais has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
  • Desharnais has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 65 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.9 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Desharnais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:51 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:07 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:50 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:52 Home W 4-1
11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:52 Away W 4-1
11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:42 Away L 3-2
11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:30 Away L 6-2
11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:09 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.