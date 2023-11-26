The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is set for Sunday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Zach Hyman light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Hyman stats and insights

  • In seven of 19 games this season, Hyman has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
  • On the power play, Hyman has accumulated four goals and two assists.
  • Hyman averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.9%.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks are conceding 65 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Hyman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 18:31 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 2 2 0 20:22 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:32 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:18 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:20 Home W 4-1
11/11/2023 Kraken 3 3 0 19:27 Away W 4-1
11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:34 Away L 3-2
11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:40 Away L 6-2
11/4/2023 Predators 1 1 0 19:00 Home L 5-2

Oilers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

