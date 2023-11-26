Will Zach Hyman Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 26?
The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is set for Sunday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Zach Hyman light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)
Hyman stats and insights
- In seven of 19 games this season, Hyman has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
- On the power play, Hyman has accumulated four goals and two assists.
- Hyman averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.9%.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are conceding 65 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Hyman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|18:31
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|2
|0
|20:22
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:32
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:52
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:18
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|18:20
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|3
|3
|0
|19:27
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:34
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|19:00
|Home
|L 5-2
Oilers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
