Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers will play the Anaheim Ducks at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Rogers Place. If you're thinking about a wager on Hyman against the Ducks, we have plenty of info to help.

Zach Hyman vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Hyman Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Hyman has averaged 19:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

In Hyman's 19 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Hyman has a point in 11 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Hyman has an assist in six of 19 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Hyman has an implied probability of 70.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Hyman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hyman Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are giving up 65 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 19 Games 4 19 Points 3 10 Goals 2 9 Assists 1

