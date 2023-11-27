Will A.J. Greer light the lamp when the Calgary Flames take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will A.J. Greer score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Greer stats and insights

Greer has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

Greer has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 50 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Greer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 11:25 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:32 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:34 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:13 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 8:39 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:15 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:06 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 9:19 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 5:41 Home W 4-2

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

