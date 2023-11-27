Will Adam Ruzicka find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Ruzicka stats and insights

In three of 16 games this season, Ruzicka has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.

Ruzicka has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 50 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.0 hits and 18.0 blocked shots per game.

Ruzicka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:45 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 10:02 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:34 Away L 4-2 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:33 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:14 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:08 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:23 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:33 Home W 4-2 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 5:16 Home L 3-1

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

