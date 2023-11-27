Will Alex Tuch Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 27?
When the Buffalo Sabres square off against the New York Rangers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alex Tuch light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Tuch stats and insights
- In five of 18 games this season, Tuch has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- On defense, the Rangers have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by giving up 44 total goals (2.3 per game).
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Tuch recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|17:00
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|25:01
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:56
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:18
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|20:29
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|20:21
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|2
|0
|21:38
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|17:50
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|18:26
|Home
|W 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.