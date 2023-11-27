The Buffalo Sabres, including Alex Tuch, are in action Monday versus the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Tuch available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Alex Tuch vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Tuch Season Stats Insights

Tuch's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:34 per game on the ice, is -5.

In five of 18 games this season, Tuch has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Tuch has a point in 10 games this season (out of 18), including multiple points four times.

Tuch has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

Tuch has an implied probability of 63.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tuch going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Tuch Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 44 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 18 Games 3 14 Points 1 6 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

