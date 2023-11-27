Will Andrew Mangiapane Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 27?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Monday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Andrew Mangiapane light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Mangiapane stats and insights
- Mangiapane has scored in four of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Mangiapane averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.1%.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 50 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Mangiapane recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|15:06
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|16:51
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|15:38
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:15
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|3:02
|Away
|W 6-3
Flames vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
