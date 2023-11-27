The Calgary Flames' upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Monday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Andrew Mangiapane light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Mangiapane stats and insights

  • Mangiapane has scored in four of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Mangiapane averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.1%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 50 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Mangiapane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:13 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 2 0 2 15:06 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:51 Away L 4-2
11/20/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 15:38 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:15 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:45 Away W 2-1
11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:04 Away L 5-4 SO
11/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 3:02 Away W 6-3

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

