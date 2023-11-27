The Calgary Flames, including Andrew Mangiapane, will be on the ice Monday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Considering a bet on Mangiapane? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

Mangiapane has averaged 14:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Mangiapane has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 20 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 10 of 20 games this year, Mangiapane has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Mangiapane has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

Mangiapane has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Mangiapane having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 50 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +16.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 20 Games 4 13 Points 1 5 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

