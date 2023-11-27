Will Anthony Duclair Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 27?
Will Anthony Duclair score a goal when the San Jose Sharks square off against the Washington Capitals on Monday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Duclair stats and insights
- In three of 18 games this season, Duclair has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- Duclair has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Duclair averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.8%.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 48 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Duclair recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|20:12
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|18:48
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Away
|L 3-1
Sharks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
