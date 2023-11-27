Will Anthony Duclair score a goal when the San Jose Sharks square off against the Washington Capitals on Monday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

In three of 18 games this season, Duclair has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

Duclair has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Duclair averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.8%.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 48 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Duclair recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:49 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:49 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:51 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 5-1 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 20:12 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 18:48 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:25 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

