Anthony Duclair and the San Jose Sharks will play the Washington Capitals at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, at SAP Center at San Jose. Does a wager on Duclair intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Anthony Duclair vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Duclair Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Duclair has averaged 14:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -12.

Duclair has a goal in three of 18 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In three of 18 games this year, Duclair has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In two of 18 contests this year, Duclair has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Duclair has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Duclair having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Duclair Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 48 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 18 Games 2 5 Points 0 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

