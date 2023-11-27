Should you bet on Blake Coleman to score a goal when the Calgary Flames and the Vegas Golden Knights face off on Monday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Coleman stats and insights

Coleman has scored in six of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Golden Knights.

Coleman has zero points on the power play.

Coleman's shooting percentage is 12.2%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 50 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Coleman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:17 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 15:52 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:52 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:26 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:05 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 15:28 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:19 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 1 1 0 15:27 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:19 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:42 Home W 4-2

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.