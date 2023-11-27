The Calgary Flames, Blake Coleman among them, meet the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Prop bets for Coleman in that upcoming Flames-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blake Coleman vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coleman Season Stats Insights

Coleman has averaged 15:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

Coleman has a goal in six of 21 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Coleman has a point in 10 of 21 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Coleman has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

Coleman's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Coleman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Coleman Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 50 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 21 Games 4 12 Points 4 6 Goals 2 6 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.