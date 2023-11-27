Will Calen Addison score a goal when the San Jose Sharks square off against the Washington Capitals on Monday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Addison stats and insights

Addison is yet to score through 21 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

Addison has picked up six assists on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 48 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

