The San Jose Sharks, with Calen Addison, will be on the ice Monday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. Looking to wager on Addison's props? Here is some information to help you.

Calen Addison vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Addison Season Stats Insights

Addison has averaged 18:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

Through 21 games this year, Addison has yet to score a goal.

Addison has a point in eight of 21 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Addison has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Addison hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Addison going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Addison Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 48 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 21 Games 3 9 Points 0 0 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

