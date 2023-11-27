Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calumet County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Calumet County, Wisconsin has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Calumet County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Green Bay West High at Chilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Chilton, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
