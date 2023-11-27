Will Casey Mittelstadt Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 27?
Can we count on Casey Mittelstadt lighting the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres face off with the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Mittelstadt stats and insights
- In three of 21 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Rangers this season in one game (zero shots).
- Mittelstadt has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 44 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Mittelstadt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|16:56
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|24:01
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|23:21
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|19:29
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|19:04
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:16
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:18
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|21:39
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|18:47
|Away
|W 6-4
Sabres vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
