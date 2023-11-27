The Buffalo Sabres, Casey Mittelstadt included, will play the New York Rangers on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Mittelstadt's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

Mittelstadt's plus-minus this season, in 18:07 per game on the ice, is 0.

In three of 21 games this year, Mittelstadt has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Mittelstadt has a point in 13 games this year (out of 21), including multiple points four times.

In 12 of 21 games this season, Mittelstadt has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Mittelstadt goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 44 total goals (2.3 per game).

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 21 Games 4 17 Points 3 3 Goals 1 14 Assists 2

