High school basketball action in Columbia County, Wisconsin is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Columbia County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Poynette High School at Cambridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
  • Location: Cambridge, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.