Will Connor Zary find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames square off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Zary stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, Zary has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Zary's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 50 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

