Connor Zary and the Calgary Flames will meet the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. If you're considering a wager on Zary against the Golden Knights, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Connor Zary vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zary Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Zary has averaged 14:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Zary has a goal in three games this season through 11 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zary has registered a point in a game seven times this year over 11 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In five of 11 games this year, Zary has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Zary has an implied probability of 43.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zary going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zary Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 50 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.