Should you bet on Dennis Gilbert to score a goal when the Calgary Flames and the Vegas Golden Knights meet up on Monday at 9:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gilbert stats and insights

Gilbert is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

Gilbert has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 50 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gilbert recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:03 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:16 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 4-2 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:39 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 6-2 10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 3-1 10/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 11:50 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.