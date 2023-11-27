Will Dennis Gilbert Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 27?
Should you bet on Dennis Gilbert to score a goal when the Calgary Flames and the Vegas Golden Knights meet up on Monday at 9:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Gilbert stats and insights
- Gilbert is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
- Gilbert has no points on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 50 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Gilbert recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/20/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|11:50
|Away
|W 4-3
Flames vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
