Will Dillon Dube Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 27?
In the upcoming contest against the Vegas Golden Knights, which begins at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Dillon Dube to light the lamp for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dillon Dube score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dube stats and insights
- In three of 20 games this season, Dube has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.
- Dube has scored one goal on the power play.
- Dube averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 50 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Dube recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|9:07
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|11:21
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|13:40
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:40
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:04
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|12:47
|Home
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.