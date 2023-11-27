Will Dylan Cozens Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 27?
Can we anticipate Dylan Cozens finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres clash with the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Cozens stats and insights
- Cozens has scored in four of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Cozens has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Cozens averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.3%.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 44 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Cozens recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|21:12
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:37
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|W 5-2
Sabres vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
