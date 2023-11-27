Can we anticipate Dylan Cozens finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres clash with the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280

Cozens stats and insights

  • Cozens has scored in four of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Cozens has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • Cozens averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.3%.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 44 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Cozens recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:26 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 21:12 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:56 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:38 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:05 Home W 3-2
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:37 Home L 5-1
11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 5-2

Sabres vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

