Dylan Cozens will be among those in action Monday when his Buffalo Sabres play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Prop bets for Cozens are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Dylan Cozens vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Cozens Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Cozens has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 14:46 on the ice per game.

Cozens has a goal in four games this year through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Cozens has a point in eight of 19 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In four of 19 games this year, Cozens has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Cozens hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Cozens having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Cozens Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 44 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 19 Games 4 9 Points 1 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

