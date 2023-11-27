The Calgary Flames, with Elias Lindholm, are in action Monday versus the Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Lindholm's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Elias Lindholm vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm has averaged 20:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Lindholm has a goal in five of 21 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Lindholm has a point in nine games this year (out of 21), including multiple points four times.

Lindholm has an assist in seven of 21 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Lindholm has an implied probability of 55.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Lindholm has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 50 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 21 Games 4 15 Points 3 5 Goals 1 10 Assists 2

