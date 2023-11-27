Should you bet on Erik Johnson to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Rangers meet up on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • Johnson has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Rangers this season in one game (one shot).
  • Johnson has no points on the power play.
  • Johnson's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 44 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:03 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:20 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 13:37 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:41 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:32 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:22 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:38 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:23 Away W 6-4

Sabres vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

