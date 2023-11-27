Will Fabian Zetterlund Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 27?
In the upcoming tilt against the Washington Capitals, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Fabian Zetterlund to score a goal for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Zetterlund stats and insights
- In five of 21 games this season, Zetterlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, Zetterlund has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- Zetterlund's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 48 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Zetterlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|19:18
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:41
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|21:26
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:10
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:52
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|17:38
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|W 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.