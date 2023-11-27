In the upcoming tilt against the Washington Capitals, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Fabian Zetterlund to score a goal for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Zetterlund stats and insights

In five of 21 games this season, Zetterlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Zetterlund has accumulated two goals and two assists.

Zetterlund's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 48 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Zetterlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 19:18 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:41 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:49 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 21:26 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:10 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:52 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 17:38 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:09 Home W 2-1

Sharks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, MNMT2, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

