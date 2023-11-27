Fabian Zetterlund will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and Washington Capitals play on Monday at SAP Center at San Jose, beginning at 10:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Zetterlund are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

Zetterlund has averaged 16:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -15).

Zetterlund has a goal in five of 21 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zetterlund has a point in six of 21 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Zetterlund has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 21 games played.

The implied probability that Zetterlund goes over his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zetterlund going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 48 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 21 Games 4 8 Points 1 5 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

