How to Watch Fresno State vs. UCSB on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The UCSB Gauchos (2-2) play the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-2) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Save Mart Center. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Fresno State vs. UCSB Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
- TV: MW Network
Fresno State Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 49.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 47.5% of shots the Gauchos' opponents have knocked down.
- Fresno State has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 264th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gauchos rank 77th.
- The Bulldogs average only 4.9 fewer points per game (75.6) than the Gauchos give up (80.5).
- When Fresno State scores more than 80.5 points, it is 2-0.
UCSB Stats Insights
- The Gauchos shot at a 49.3% clip from the field last season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.
- UCSB went 21-3 when it shot better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Gauchos were the 312th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 317th.
- The Gauchos put up an average of 71.7 points per game last year, 6.0 more points than the 65.7 the Bulldogs allowed.
- When UCSB allowed fewer than 63.7 points last season, it went 11-1.
Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Fresno State posted 2.1 fewer points per game (63.4) than when playing on the road (65.5).
- The Bulldogs ceded 60.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.2 away from home.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Fresno State performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 7 per game, compared to 6.9 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 31.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 31.9% mark in road games.
UCSB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UCSB averaged 75.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.6.
- The Gauchos gave up 65.7 points per game at home last season, and 67.1 on the road.
- At home, UCSB knocked down 6.9 treys per game last season, 2.5 more than it averaged away (4.4). UCSB's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.7%) than on the road (31.3%).
Fresno State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Morgan State
|W 87-68
|Save Mart Center
|11/21/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 81-76
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/22/2023
|James Madison
|L 95-64
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/27/2023
|UCSB
|-
|Save Mart Center
|12/1/2023
|BYU
|-
|Save Mart Center
|12/5/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|Save Mart Center
UCSB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ UTEP
|L 89-76
|Don Haskins Center
|11/19/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 96-72
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|11/22/2023
|Westmont
|W 91-79
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
|11/29/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/6/2023
|@ New Mexico
|-
|The Pit
