The UCSB Gauchos (2-2) play the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-2) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Save Mart Center. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Fresno State vs. UCSB Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
  • TV: MW Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Fresno State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 49.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 47.5% of shots the Gauchos' opponents have knocked down.
  • Fresno State has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 264th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gauchos rank 77th.
  • The Bulldogs average only 4.9 fewer points per game (75.6) than the Gauchos give up (80.5).
  • When Fresno State scores more than 80.5 points, it is 2-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCSB Stats Insights

  • The Gauchos shot at a 49.3% clip from the field last season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.
  • UCSB went 21-3 when it shot better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Gauchos were the 312th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 317th.
  • The Gauchos put up an average of 71.7 points per game last year, 6.0 more points than the 65.7 the Bulldogs allowed.
  • When UCSB allowed fewer than 63.7 points last season, it went 11-1.

Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Fresno State posted 2.1 fewer points per game (63.4) than when playing on the road (65.5).
  • The Bulldogs ceded 60.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.2 away from home.
  • When it comes to total three-pointers made, Fresno State performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 7 per game, compared to 6.9 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 31.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 31.9% mark in road games.

UCSB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UCSB averaged 75.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.6.
  • The Gauchos gave up 65.7 points per game at home last season, and 67.1 on the road.
  • At home, UCSB knocked down 6.9 treys per game last season, 2.5 more than it averaged away (4.4). UCSB's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.7%) than on the road (31.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fresno State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Morgan State W 87-68 Save Mart Center
11/21/2023 New Mexico State W 81-76 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/22/2023 James Madison L 95-64 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/27/2023 UCSB - Save Mart Center
12/1/2023 BYU - Save Mart Center
12/5/2023 Idaho State - Save Mart Center

UCSB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ UTEP L 89-76 Don Haskins Center
11/19/2023 Le Moyne W 96-72 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
11/22/2023 Westmont W 91-79 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
11/27/2023 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center
11/29/2023 Northern Arizona - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
12/6/2023 @ New Mexico - The Pit

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.