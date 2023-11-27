The UCSB Gauchos (2-2) play the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-2) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Save Mart Center. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Fresno State vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Save Mart Center in Fresno, California TV: MW Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Fresno State Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 49.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 47.5% of shots the Gauchos' opponents have knocked down.

Fresno State has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 264th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gauchos rank 77th.

The Bulldogs average only 4.9 fewer points per game (75.6) than the Gauchos give up (80.5).

When Fresno State scores more than 80.5 points, it is 2-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCSB Stats Insights

The Gauchos shot at a 49.3% clip from the field last season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.

UCSB went 21-3 when it shot better than 44.2% from the field.

The Gauchos were the 312th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 317th.

The Gauchos put up an average of 71.7 points per game last year, 6.0 more points than the 65.7 the Bulldogs allowed.

When UCSB allowed fewer than 63.7 points last season, it went 11-1.

Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Fresno State posted 2.1 fewer points per game (63.4) than when playing on the road (65.5).

The Bulldogs ceded 60.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.2 away from home.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Fresno State performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 7 per game, compared to 6.9 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 31.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 31.9% mark in road games.

UCSB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UCSB averaged 75.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.6.

The Gauchos gave up 65.7 points per game at home last season, and 67.1 on the road.

At home, UCSB knocked down 6.9 treys per game last season, 2.5 more than it averaged away (4.4). UCSB's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.7%) than on the road (31.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fresno State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/15/2023 Morgan State W 87-68 Save Mart Center 11/21/2023 New Mexico State W 81-76 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya 11/22/2023 James Madison L 95-64 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya 11/27/2023 UCSB - Save Mart Center 12/1/2023 BYU - Save Mart Center 12/5/2023 Idaho State - Save Mart Center

UCSB Upcoming Schedule