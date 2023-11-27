The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-2) battle the UCSB Gauchos (2-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fresno State vs. UCSB matchup.

Fresno State vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Save Mart Center in Fresno, California How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Fresno State vs. UCSB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline UCSB Moneyline BetMGM Fresno State (-1.5) 144.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Fresno State (-1.5) 142.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Fresno State vs. UCSB Betting Trends (2022-23)

Fresno State put together an 11-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Bulldogs games hit the over 13 out of 28 times last season.

UCSB compiled an 18-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Last year, 18 of the Gauchos' games went over the point total.

Fresno State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), Fresno State is 98th in the country. It is way below that, 210th, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Fresno State has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

