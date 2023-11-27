Monday's game between the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-2) and the UCSB Gauchos (2-2) at Save Mart Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-79, with Fresno State coming out on top. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 27.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Fresno State vs. UCSB Game Info & Odds

Fresno State vs. UCSB Score Prediction

Prediction: Fresno State 80, UCSB 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Fresno State vs. UCSB

Computer Predicted Spread: Fresno State (-1.3)

Fresno State (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 159.2

Fresno State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 75.6 points per game (177th in college basketball) while giving up 76.8 per contest (294th in college basketball). They have a -6 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

Fresno State wins the rebound battle by 3.8 boards on average. It records 31.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 265th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 27.4 per outing.

Fresno State knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball) while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc (45th in college basketball). It is making 1.4 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 8.8 per game while shooting 40.0%.

The Bulldogs rank 173rd in college basketball with 95.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 306th in college basketball defensively with 96.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Fresno State has come up short in the turnover battle by 3.4 turnovers per game, committing 15.4 (346th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.0 (204th in college basketball).

UCSB Performance Insights

Offensively, UCSB put up 71.7 points per game (180th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 65.9 points per contest at the other end of the court (55th-ranked).

The Gauchos ranked fourth-best in college basketball by allowing only 26.5 rebounds per game. They ranked 312th in college basketball by averaging 29.1 boards per contest.

Last year UCSB ranked 95th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14.2 per game.

The Gauchos committed 10.6 turnovers per game (51st-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.8 turnovers per contest (183rd-ranked).

The Gauchos found it difficult to drain threes, ranking 21st-worst in college basketball with 5.5 treys per game. They ranked 138th with a 34.9% shooting percentage from downtown last season.

With 5.9 three-pointers conceded per game, UCSB ranked 28th in the nation. It gave up a 34.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 229th in college basketball.

When it comes to shot breakdown, UCSB took 70.3% two-pointers (accounting for 79% of the team's baskets) and 29.7% threes (21%).

