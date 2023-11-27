The Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) meet the UCSB Gauchos (0-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 airing on MW Network.

Fresno State vs. UCSB Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Fresno State Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Hill: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jemarl Baker Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Eduardo Andre: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK Isaih Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Anthony Holland: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

UCSB Top Players (2022-23)

Ajay Mitchell: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Miles Norris: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Andre Kelly: 9.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Josh Pierre-Louis: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Calvin Wishart: 7.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Fresno State vs. UCSB Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fresno State Rank Fresno State AVG UCSB AVG UCSB Rank 342nd 63.7 Points Scored 71.7 180th 52nd 65.7 Points Allowed 65.9 55th 356th 27.5 Rebounds 29.1 312th 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 5.5 338th 237th 12.3 Assists 14.2 95th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 10.6 51st

