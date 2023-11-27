Fresno State vs. UCSB November 27 Tickets & Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) meet the UCSB Gauchos (0-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 airing on MW Network.
Fresno State vs. UCSB Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Fresno State Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Hill: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jemarl Baker Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Eduardo Andre: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Isaih Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Anthony Holland: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
UCSB Top Players (2022-23)
- Ajay Mitchell: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Miles Norris: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Andre Kelly: 9.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josh Pierre-Louis: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Calvin Wishart: 7.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Fresno State vs. UCSB Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Fresno State Rank
|Fresno State AVG
|UCSB AVG
|UCSB Rank
|342nd
|63.7
|Points Scored
|71.7
|180th
|52nd
|65.7
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|55th
|356th
|27.5
|Rebounds
|29.1
|312th
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|5.5
|338th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|14.2
|95th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
