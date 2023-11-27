The UCSB Gauchos (2-2) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-2) at Save Mart Center on Monday, November 27, 2023. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network. The over/under is 145.5 for the matchup.

Fresno State vs. UCSB Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Fresno State -1.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fresno State vs UCSB Betting Records & Stats

The Bulldogs had 11 wins in 31 games against the spread last year.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter last year, Fresno State finished with a record of 3-4 (42.9%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

UCSB compiled an 18-13-0 record against the spread last year.

The Gauchos entered seven games last season as an underdog by +105 or more and were 5-2 in those contests.

UCSB has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Fresno State vs. UCSB Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Fresno State 6 21.4% 63.7 135.4 65.7 131.6 129.3 UCSB 8 25.8% 71.7 135.4 65.9 131.6 133.0

Additional Fresno State vs UCSB Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 63.7 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 65.9 the Gauchos gave up.

Fresno State went 7-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

The Gauchos put up an average of 71.7 points per game last year, 6.0 more points than the 65.7 the Bulldogs allowed.

UCSB put together a 13-4 ATS record and a 19-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 65.7 points.

Fresno State vs. UCSB Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Fresno State 11-17-0 2-5 13-15-0 UCSB 18-13-0 3-2 18-13-0

Fresno State vs. UCSB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Fresno State UCSB 7-7 Home Record 12-3 4-9 Away Record 10-4 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 63.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.3 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.6 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

