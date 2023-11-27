In the upcoming matchup versus the New York Rangers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Henri Jokiharju to light the lamp for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Henri Jokiharju score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jokiharju stats and insights

In two of 18 games this season, Jokiharju has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Jokiharju has no points on the power play.

Jokiharju's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are the stingiest squad in the NHL by giving up 44 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jokiharju recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:13 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:59 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:14 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 1 1 0 17:46 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:14 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:03 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:28 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 16:37 Home W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.